To the editor:
Totally disgusted that our county commissioners would not award their recent office furniture contract to Bassett and Co., for about one-half of a tenth of a percent difference.
If lowest bid was the only reason, then some common sense should have been part of the thinking.
Hope we never need a quick adjustment that could have been made in minutes, not hours or days.
Herschel Erwin
Auburn
