To the editor:
On July 28th, 2022, Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young voted against The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act — or PACT Act. (A bill providing health care for veterans who were exposed to toxic materials during their service.) This act was previously passed by the Senate on June 16th, 2022, by an 84-14 vote.
Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young are politicizing the health care of our veterans who have faithfully served our nation. Resign immediately and hang your heads in shame.
Ken Holden
LaOtto
