I am writing in response to your article titled "Where is the transparency?" I read where you stated that "more than 100 in attendance" at the WN board meeting voting to not renew Mr. Mast's contract were there in support of him. How do you know this? Did you poll the group that attended? I was there as a tax payer, as a concerned community member, and a former 20-plus year employee of WN (including a stint in the corporate office). But my husband and I were not there in support of Mr. Mast.
Also, in the first article written Nov. 15, it was stated that "the audience clapped" regarding a few people speaking on his behalf. "The audience" is a misleading reference for your readers and implies that all clapped. At best, a fourth of those attending actually clapped while most sat quietly.
As for the board, they are each elected to represent various areas of our community and entrusted to select the best superintendent for WN staff, students, and community. If we entrusted them to hire Mr. Mast, then why are we not entrusting their decision to not renew?
Goshen News also published an article of yours on May 20, 2021, stating that Mast said that night and has said before "meeting in public" not a public meeting. So, could this lack of transparency be a product of Mr. Mast's own doing? I don't know; but if 7 board members voted not to renew, I am willing to trust that decision regardless of what the reasons might be.
Nancy Naylor
Ligonier
