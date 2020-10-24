To the editor:
As we near Election Day, I have been reading the letters to the editor, observing, and listening to community members regarding what they value in their school district. I have quietly sat in the background as my husband, Greg Lantz, has fought to do the right thing on the school board for the past 22 months.
When Greg and I sat down to discuss him running for school board, the idea was not a new one or taken lightly. We understood the role he would need to play and impact that role needed to have on the community that both our families had been a part of for 45 plus years. We knew that if he were elected, he would have an uphill battle trying to do what is right for our community, especially our teachers and children.
Most of the community has been wonderful in supporting Greg during his time on the board, and I am grateful. I knew there would be others that would not be supportive, but I suppose I had hoped they would be civil in how they handled themselves. However, I have seen him being ridiculed, laughed at, and shot down every step of the way by some board members, administration, and members of our community.
My question is why? Is it because he does not play the game everyone expects and follow the status quo? That he does his research and honestly presents the facts out there for the community to see and understand? That he understands that we must work together as a community, to build the best school district for our children?
Some people in this community feel that depending on how the election goes, there could be a lack of experience on the school board that would be a setback for the school district. I do not discount that there are experienced people on our current board, but I disagree that the board would lack professional experience.
We need a different kind of experience to take our school district to the next level, stamp out the excuses, and start to see growth. If you look at the two new school board members in the past two years, is it fair to say they “lack experience”? For example, Greg holds a degree in Public Sector Management from Indiana University, holds a project management certification, and recently became a certified Robotic Process Automation developer. Along with his commitment to continuing his personal education, he has 30 plus years of experience in operations management, data analysis, financial forecasting, budgeting and planning, related to retail, manufacturing, and the financial technology industries. His professional background gives him the tools to be able to think outside the box, understand where taxpayer money is being spent and help devise a plan to spend it more efficiently.
Personally, I have spent many years in a global business, reporting to one level under the CEO, and am currently a COO for a non-profit organization. I have worked with different types of boards and understand their roles in governance. It amazes me as I watch each board meeting the lack of current board members’ knowledge on their roles and the administration’s lack of giving the board the information required to make informed decisions. If I provided a financial update to my current board of directors each month like the ones I have seen, in the streamed school board meetings, or was asked a finance, human resources or operations-related question and responded with “I don’t know the answer to that,” I would no longer have my job. As a COO, I understand that I answer to the board of directors, and it is not optional to follow through on a request from a member of the governing body. I have been reading letters showing concern around leadership and experience and I feel we need leaders with a fresh perspective to help grow our school system and get back to the fundamentals that made DeKalb Central one of the most revered school systems in our area, as it was when I attended school there.
Holly Morton Lantz
Auburn
