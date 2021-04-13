To the editor:
Is this a great country or what?!!!
Here we have Corporate America taking customer service to the next level to obtain our loyalty.
Where else can we get free life coaching added to our purchasing of soft drinks, hardware, air travel, banking, social media, and enjoyment of professional sports?
Guess certain self-important companies and organizations feel they have to step it up since we citizens of the United States are not capable to think for ourselves and run our own lives.
Jim Turcovsky
Auburn
