Attempt to overturn election is attack on our constitutional republic
To the editor:
Last Sunday’s News-Sun headlines and lead story were disturbing: “Braun joins contest of 2020 election.” According to the article, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun has stated his intent to vote against the certification of Joe Biden as the president-elect. The article stated that Congressman Jim Banks of the Indiana’s 3rd district has not indicated affirmatively what his stance will be when the Congress takes up the (largely ceremonial) certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6. By the time this is read, Jan. 6 will have come and gone, and the nation will know who is more loyal to Donald Trump than to the United States and its Constitution and vice-versa.
Like Banks, Sen. Braun has been for all practical purposes a Trump minion. In fact, it is incredible how much power Donald Trump has managed to wield over the political lives of so many in the Republican Party. Until the 2020 general election, the excuse that these Trump followers needed the president’s support to secure their own political futures could be argued. It’s weak but it’s normal, unfortunately. Once the election was over and clearly decided, the narrative changed significantly.
As Trump (no surprise of course) refused to concede and instead led a legal campaign to overturn the election based on bogus allegations of massive voter fraud, it became no longer a political battle but a challenge to the American system, the American way of life, an organized opposition to the fundamental tenets of our constitutional republic. What would become of our country if any agency or disgruntled group were permitted to reverse the outcome of an election. We would no longer have government by the people, the bedrock upon which our system of government is built.
Based on no facts, no data, no substantiated information, those who joined this Trumpian tirade have vowed to support Trump in what Steve Roberts in a recent Sunday column aptly described as a “coup.” Imagine this, demanding that the votes of millions of Americans, especially in states where it might make a difference in the outcome of the election, be overturned, rejected, nullified. This exact thing was standard in various and sundry rogue dictatorships around the world. It seems preposterous that the adherents of this Trump cult would have you believe they are the standard bearers of American patriotism! While these individuals were wont to cry “Socialism” in their pre-election propaganda, they are acting more like the lawless autocrats who fill the bureaucracies in Moscow, Havana and Beijing than legislators in our great land. And it is great, as Mr. Roberts assured, but in spite of, and not because of the fearless misleader in the expiring presidential administration.
History will not forget those who carried on this charade of overturning an election to this extent. Any vote or action against certification of a legally bonafide and secure election (which of course it was) will be a scar of shame on the collaborators in this despicable front.
It is one thing for a defeated candidate to call foul, but for men and women in the highest echelons of government to support, encourage and collaborate such a claim without any credible evidence to support it is rebellion not unlike that which tore this nation asunder in 1860. While political loyalty may be a fact of life in our government, this is a case of such loyalty crossing the shaky border into the land of insanity, treason, or both.
Robert Neilson
Kendallville
