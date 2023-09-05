To the Editor:
Attention Noble County Parks, Recreation, and Outdoor Activities stakeholders- You are invited!
The Noble County Parks & Recreation Fall Summit will be held on Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center at 2388 S. C.R. 500W, Albion, Indiana. We want you to join us for the Noble County Parks Board Fall Summit. This in-person event is an excellent opportunity to connect with fellow parks, outdoors, recreation, and nature enthusiasts and learn about park management and conservation developments.
With a focus on promoting sustainable practices and enhancing our local parks, this summit will feature informative sessions led by industry experts. From interactive workshops to inspiring keynote speakers, you'll gain valuable insights and ideas to apply to your park projects. You’ll receive a site tour, hear an update from Merry Lea leaders, and enjoy intentional-themed workshops with panelists on grant opportunities, marketing, and collaboration.
Whether you're a park board member, a park manager, or simply passionate about preserving our natural spaces, this summit is for you. Come with like-minded individuals to exchange ideas, network, and collaborate on improving our parks for future generations. Take advantage of this exciting free event! Register now to secure your Noble County Parks Board Fall Summit spot.
Register for free here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/noble-county-parks-board-fall-summit-tickets-703412925997?
About the Parks Board: The Noble County Parks and Recreation Board's Mission: Through cooperation with existing Parks and Recreation entities, inventory existing recreational opportunities and determine future needs to serve the unincorporated area of Noble County.
About the Event Host: Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is a 1,189-acre nature sanctuary rich in biodiversity near Wolf Lake, Indiana. Environmental education — from PreK to graduate level — is the center of the work; community workshops and special events are also held on the campus.
About the Sponsor: This event was made possible by funding from the 2023 Noble County Tourism Grant from the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Please share detailed reports from your organization / outdoor assets before the meeting and by April 21, by contacting Noble County Parks Board Secretary Grace Caswell at grace@visitnoblecounty.com. Your organization's news and contact information will be featured in the Fall Summit Binder, given to all attendees at check-in.
Please bring 40 copies of any brochures or flyers you wish to share with attendees. Please reach out to Vice President Diann Scott for more details, or check out our recently updated website at www.noblecoparks.wixsite.com/website.
Diann Scott
Rome City
