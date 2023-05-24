To the Editor:
Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day. At 3 p.m., on Memorial Day, thousands of musicians across America will play Taps. If you play an instrument, consider joining us to play Taps. It doesn't matter what you play or where you play it (preferably outdoors).
If you are unfamiliar with the tune, you can go to the Taps Across America website to get the notes. If you don't play, take some time out of your day to think about its meaning. I hope to hear you.
Frank Persechino
Angola
