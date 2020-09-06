To the editor:
Children need access to books and to libraries.
As schools reopen, we want to remind parents and residents how the school and public libraries are community resources with more than physical books and digital resources. Friendly librarians are ready to assist you.
Whether in-person, hybrid, remote learning or homeschooling, children need time to read stories for pleasure. Reading literacy is fundamental to success in school, work and life. Books build empathy by giving children a mirror to see themselves and a window into the lives of others. Be assured that physical books and learning materials are safely circulated through time quarantines and/or disinfecting processes at school and public libraries. The Kendallville Public Library has resumed full library services, and offers curbside pickup as well as delivery to your home within the library’s service area.
All Hoosiers have FREE access to digital resources through the INSPIRE, Indiana’s virtual library, at inspire.in.gov, with special access to teachingbooks.net. Most school libraries and public libraries offer a range of eBooks and audiobooks that librarians can teach you how to use on your personal or school-provided device. These services include Libby for OverDrive and Hoopla … two services that provide downloadable content for all ages.
Don’t have internet? Visit the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City, where Wi-Fi is available even in the parking lot. Need a tutorial? Librarians are available in person, online and by telephone.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month. A library card provides access to millions of print and digital resources. You can begin the process of getting a free library card online at kendallvillelibrary.org.
Katie Mullins, Kendallville Public Library director
Leslie Sutherlin, Indiana Library Federation president
