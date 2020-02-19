To the editor:
U.S. Farmers have a daunting job. Each year, they grow the food, fiber and fuel that feed, clothe and power people around the world. However, the world is interconnected, and farmers do not act alone.
The national soy checkoff — now known as the United Soybean Board (USB) — was created as part of the 1990 Farm Bill. That legislation requires all soybean farmers to pay into the soy checkoff at the first point of purchase. These funds are used for promotion, research and education at the state and national level. Despite 30 years of work and accomplishments, many farmers and the general public lack a complete understanding of the benefits offered by the checkoff.
The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) — the state’s checkoff for soybean growers — supports the growth and viability of Hoosier farmers and their industry partners. The checkoff collects one-half of 1 percent of the value of a bushel of soybeans, often after it is sold to a grain elevator. Half of those funds automatically go to the USB. ISA invests the remaining funds in programs that benefit Hoosier farmers.
Checkoff programs expand soybean markets, develop new uses for the crop and pay for research to improve production. ISA funds programs that boost Indiana’s farm economy and farmers’ image in the public eye. To help rural communities, ISA pays for rural bridge testing research to provide state and local road departments with valuable data while assessing potential infrastructure projects.
In 2019, the soybean checkoff was part of several, exciting new products that will benefit farmers and consumers. A new biosynthetic motor oil made from high oleic soybeans is now in the market. The new oil is environmentally friendly, and it can protect engines for 10,000 miles between oil changes. Roads will also have a longer life when treated with a soybean-based Concrete Durability Enhancer, which performs better than petroleum-based sealants and is biodegradable. Also, Purdue University students have developed drinking straws made from soy-based polymers that are sturdier than paper straws, yet they are still biodegradable and better for the environment. Hopefully, they will be available for consumers soon.
For every dollar invested in ISA, the checkoff returns $12.34 in value back to Indiana soybean farmers in expanded markets and improved production practices. A 24-member board of soybean growers, elected by Indiana farmers, guides the funding and efforts of the ISA staff. As a lifelong Indiana farmer, and an ISA board member, I am proud of our efforts to help soybean growers and all Hoosiers.
Larry Wilkinson
Kimmell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.