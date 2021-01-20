To the editor:
Many on the political left are pushing for student loan forgiveness by the U.S. government. Proponents claim the conditions of their debt is “unfair.”
I say it’s unfair and immoral to expect others to shoulder your responsibilities.
Consider the representative for New York’s 14th District. She recently made a big deal about paying $1,000 towards her college debt. Color me unimpressed. Her payment represents less than 1% of her congressional salary. With her six-figure salary and a little skimping, she could pay off her $20,000 debt within a year. But her lifestyle is apparently too important to be trifled with. Instead, she wants to shirk her responsibility and let the little people (taxpayers) shoulder her obligations.
A blanket cancellation of college debt would be fundamentally unfair. Unfair to families that saved years for their children’s and grandchildren’s college education. Unfair to students who worked hard — nights, weekends, summers — to pay for their education. Unfair to graduates who skimped on their post-graduation lifestyles to pay off their college debts. Unfair to the millions of Americans who never went to college.
Proponents of cancelling college debt are, in effect, saying, “Let’s steal money from responsible people to bail out those who are unwilling to own up to their responsibility.”
Congress can, and should, take measured actions to address the issue of college debt. It can start by getting itself out of the college loan business. Government’s willingness to throw money at higher education is largely responsible for skyrocketing tuition rates (at least at schools not fortunate enough to have a Mitch Daniels). Congress can also develop reasonable plans to help those who incurred debt, but did not finish a degree.
But neither Congress nor a president has the moral authority to cancel college debt for the sake of political expediency.
Brian Thomas
Angola
