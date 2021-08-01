25 years ago
• The Chautauqua Princess is once again plying the waters of Sylvan Lake. The three-story-high riverboat returned to Rome City after a 3-year hiatus caused by the lowering of the lake level while the Sylvan Lake dam was being repaired. The cruises are part of the Gene Stratton-Porter Chautauqua Days festival in Rome City which runs through Aug. 18.
