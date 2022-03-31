To the editor:
I was recently contacted by someone in regards to the campaign for the current sheriff David G. Cserep II. I was advised that on his website it still listed me as his campaign manager.
I wanted people to know that on July 19, 2021, I resigned as his campaign manager and am no longer involved in his campaign.
If you need information involving his campaign, you will need to contact him directly.
Thank you.
David Bundy
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.