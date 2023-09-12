Woman thankful for birthday gift Sep 12, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:To whomever gave me a warm gray short sleeve sweatshirt for my birthday, give them a great big hug for me. It's just what I've been wanting.Thank you so much.Anna MunkKendallville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ & ‘The Talk’ to Return Amid Writers & Actors Strikes Pink blasts 'anonymous, lonely' troll who used Eddie Izzard photo in birthday dig 'He opened a door for me...' Lil Nas X inspired his own brother to come out as bisexual Murder, She Wrote movie in the works after Angela Lansbury death The Drew Barrymore Show 'regrets' banning audience members over support for Hollywood strikes 'Coming soon...' Josh Duhamel's wife Audra Mari is pregnant with their first baby together Hank Williams Jr. marries girlfriend in Alabama Aerosmith halt tour after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord bleeding Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngola declines INDOT requestWoman has a time with police on FridayMan, 21, allegedly has sex with girl, 15, in AngolaPolice issue warning after two girls solicitedJason LingoTruth about COVID-19 has come to lightGarrett home damaged in Saturday fireGarrett man accused of sexual misconduct with a minorMan facing three molesting chargesPolice Blotter Images Videos CommentedMarijuana also alters driving capabilities (2) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ & ‘The Talk’ to Return Amid Writers & Actors Strikes Pink blasts 'anonymous, lonely' troll who used Eddie Izzard photo in birthday dig 'He opened a door for me...' Lil Nas X inspired his own brother to come out as bisexual Murder, She Wrote movie in the works after Angela Lansbury death The Drew Barrymore Show 'regrets' banning audience members over support for Hollywood strikes 'Coming soon...' Josh Duhamel's wife Audra Mari is pregnant with their first baby together Hank Williams Jr. marries girlfriend in Alabama Aerosmith halt tour after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord bleeding
