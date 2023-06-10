25 years ago
• The Altona Town Board by a 3-0 vote, accepted an offer of $150,000 to remove the Altona Bridge. Following a heated debate between Altona property owners and board members, the decision was made to accept the CSX offer concerning the ‘once and for all’ removal of the bridge that has been standing for nearly a century. With no support from the DeKalb County Commissioners and Garret city officials, the town board felt it was in the best interest of the community to accept the offer. A sum of $150,000 would be placed in a fund with interest payable quarterly for a term of five years with the principal payable to the Town of Altona at the end of the five years. An additional payment of $50,000 would be paid directly to the town for immediate needs. The offer includes paving Quincy Street and paying the cost to survey boundaries of the Altona, with accost cap of $12,000.
