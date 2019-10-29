To the editor,
Three years ago my family experienced a tragic accident in which my son suffered a significant burn injury. I bring this up for two reasons. The first speaks to the depth of my sister’s character. She was about to transition into a new position with the DeKalb Health Foundation, but knowing I was facing months in the hospital with my youngest son, she didn’t hesitate to push her start time back for three months. During that first week of Brady’s hospital stay, we also lost my father. Because my son was still very critical, I wasn’t able to return home to help with any of that. She handled all of the things that come with that all while supporting me in Indianapolis and my other children at home. She was and still is our rock.
Secondly, I tell you this because those events inspired us, especially her, to do more. She serves on several boards. She gives back to the community in so many ways; she has for years. There aren’t many things that have happened to improve Auburn in the past several years that she hasn’t been a part of in some way. We have an amazing opportunity to help form the future of Auburn. We have a voice. We have a choice!
My sister, Sarah Payne, has the passion, tenacity and vision to keep advancing Auburn to even greater things.
Please help me elect Sarah Payne as our next mayor!
Early voting has started! Make your voice count!
Emily Prosser
Auburn
