To the editor:
We are sad to have to cancel the DeKalb National Day of Prayer Rally event, because of the coronavirus.
We are taking this precaution for the health and safety of all those who participate and those who faithfully attend.
We will not be canceling our prayers — we are suggesting you take one minute an hour to pray during the day May 7, and pray with the Live Broadcast of the National Observance on the evening of May 7. It will be accessible on this web site — nationaldayofprayer.org — and possibly on Facebook Live, Also check your TV listings.
It will be the 69th National Day of Prayer and DeKalb County’s 29th Annual NDP Rally. This year’s theme is “Pray God’s Glory, Across the Earth,” Habakkuk 2:14, “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.”
We appreciate prayers in these areas:
Government: President and all branches, local, state and national — hearts open to His leading! And their families.
Churches: Inspire and empower with God’s word and Christian Unity! Keep faith alive and well.
Military: all branches and their families for courage, protection, health and strength!
First Responders and their families: for safety, health and courage.
Nurses, Doctors, all those in the medical field: and families for safety, health and strength as they fight COVID-19.
Families: protect, strength and healing.
Education: God’s presence in schools, colleges, universities and teachers.
Media: Christian influence in all media, with truth and respect for all.
Let us all pray for the elections! God guide our steps!
Our forefathers put this country together with fasting and prayers asking for God’s guidance.
They were very wise men looking to the future writing the very important documents to form this great country. Let us protect these documents by keeping God in America!
It is written in 2nd Chronicles 7:14 “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land.”
May God Bless you all and God Bless America
Stay Safe, Keep the “SON” in your eyes,
Erma Casselman, DeKalb County Coordinator
National Day of Prayer
