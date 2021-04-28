To the editor:
On Earth Day 13 volunteers collected trash along the Auburn/Waterloo Trail under the leadership of Rotarian Norman Yoder to prepare the trail for mowing.
Later in the season Bill Brandon and the city plan to re-seed the area where new drain tile was placed last year to improve drainage.
Also, the Auburn Parks Department and County Highway Department have continued mowing the grass along the trail. Eric Ditmars has applied weed killer for many years as well.
Paul Miller and Ken Metzger work to maintain the park with help from Clint Stephen’s beautiful flowers. Our community can be proud of this trail which will soon be expanded into Waterloo.
Thanks to all who contribute to this effort.
Richard Shankle
President Auburn/Waterloo Trail
