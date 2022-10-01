To the Editor:
These are some reasons I won’t vote for Democrat candidates in November.
• Democrat leadership supports unlimited, taxpayer-funded abortion. Deceptive woke phrases like reproductive justice can’t justify the demonic American Holocaust against the preborn.
• Democrat leadership supports indoctrination of schoolchildren into wokeness and gender ideology. Woke teacher unions like National Education Association (NEA) are spearheading K-12 indoctrination. Wokeness involves manipulating Americans with corporate (collective) white guilt for historic injustices against minorities. The woke claim white, heterosexual, cisgender, Christian males are the ultimate oppressors in American society. Gender ideology sexualizes schoolchildren and promotes demonic views of human sexuality. Sadly, children are exposed to potential groomers and predators leading them towards therapies and procedures causing permanent health issues, including puberty-blocking hormone therapy, sterilization and genital mutilation.
• Democrat leadership supports use of cynical revisionist history influenced by political activists like Nikole Hannah-Jones (1619 Project) and Howard Zinn (Peoples History of the United States) to indoctrinate schoolchildren. These materials are Neo-Marxist propaganda. America’s founders are simplistically caricatured as unprincipled, white supremacist, genocidal colonizers and slaveholders with no virtues whatsoever. Read Land of Hope by Wilfred McClay to immunize yourself against woke pseudo-history.
• Democrat leadership is against school choice. Why? These political hacks enjoy substantial teacher union donations and votes. Teacher unions enjoy virtual monopolies on tax dollars and young minds.
• Democrat leadership implements unsustainable, exploitative immigration policies endangering national security. Cartels charge immigrants $8,000-$15,000 to cross. Many women and children are sexually assaulted. Hundreds are left on trails to die. Some are held for ransom after crossing. Many are enslaved into prostitution. Noncompliance results in murders of immigrants or relatives back home.
• Democrat leadership accused police officers of widespread racism in 2020 and incited violence against them, leading to dozens of deaths, thousands of injuries, staffing shortages and demoralization.
• Democrat leadership facilitates massive increases in urban crime. Bail reform allows release of violent criminals with little or no bail. Woke judges and prosecutors display more compassion for criminals than victims. Many serious crimes aren’t enforced. Flash mob robberies are forcing businesses to leave Democrat-run cities.
• Democrat leadership continues to assault constitutional rights such as free speech and gun ownership rights.
• Democrat leadership adopts energy policies and regulations constricting domestic oil production, causing inflation, economic instability, competitive disadvantages, potential power outages, and increased dependence on China.
• Democrat leadership promotes wasteful, woke pork barrel legislation leading to high inflation, soaring national debt, and increasing taxes.
• Democrat leadership claims reasonable state election controls like voter identification constitute racist voter suppression. Democrat leadership wants weak federal election controls they can exploit.
• Democrat leadership, including Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, claims conservatives are white supremacists, Nazis, fascists, racists and deplorables. The result? Vilification and violence toward conservatives. Recently, unhinged leftist Shannon Brandt chased teenager Cayler Ellingson down and murdered him because he thought Ellingson was conservative. Brandt was released on a mere $50,000 bond. Legacy media response was silence. Why? Murders of conservatives by leftists don’t help their current narrative of violent, extremist conservatives.
• Democrat leadership claims conservatives are extremists threatening democracy. Really? Conservatives promote preservation of American institutions. Democrat leadership empowers woke revolutionaries infiltrating, disrupting, and dismantling American institutions. Who are the extremists?
• Democrat leadership uses the patriotic acronym MAGA (Make America Great Again) as a hate-filled slur. They continue the race-baiting anti-Americanism of Obama.
Conservatives, vote November 8 for candidates reflecting conservative values. Unfortunately, school board elections are non-partisan. This makes it difficult. Ask county Republican chairs beforehand for recommendations. Some candidates appear woke based on social media.
Find your county Republican chair. https://indiana.gop/counties
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
