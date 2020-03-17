To the editor:
The Trump tax cuts will add $1.9 trillion to our federal debt. This is more than the Obama administration spent on the entire recovery from the Bush recession.
Remember how the local tea party constantly complained about Obama's spending during a national emergency? Now you hear nothing about spending from them. No longer do you hear anything about un-elected government officials running things. Maybe that's because Trump's son-in-law is in charge of everything.
The complaint I miss most is how concerned about health care cost (The Affordable Care Act) they seemed to be. Now "Crickets." Even though Trump campaigned on repeal and replacing it and went on to say he knows more about health care than anyone. They have been silent while Trump is in court trying to take away existing health conditions protections for millions of Americans.
Trump's massive corporate tax cuts added very little to the GDP, about 1/2 percent. Trump said GDP growth would be 2-3%. Obama added more jobs in his last three years than Trump has in his first three years of office.
Why do I care? Well, first and foremost, as a result of tea party misinformation and their government hate mission in life, we end up with no congressional representation. Just a gerrymandered district occupied by a billboard of tweets designed to reinforce the glorification of Trump's ego.
We are in serious times with the outbreak of the coronavirus. Slogans and lies are not going to protect us. Rep. Jim Banks voted yes to give millionaires and billionaires a $1.9 trillion tax cut added to our debt. Yet votes no to give a few billion in response to help every day Americans with disaster relief only made worst by Trump's lack of leadership and response to the pandemic.
Trump asked for $2.8 billion to help out corporations and Wall Street, nothing for the workers of America. The Democratic House Speaker was in constant negotiations with Trump's representative throughout the entire process. Jim Bank's tweets are outright lies in claiming this was a Nancy Pelosi backroom deal. We have money to subsidize the American farmer due to Trump's failed trade wars and billions for defense. But when everyone's life is put at risk due to a worldwide health emergency, our 3rd district congressman who we are subsidizing, all of a sudden wants to be thrifty.
Trump disbanded our nation's Pandemic Response Team and tried to defund the Centers For Disease Control and let go the scientist who protected Americans during a virus outbreak. Trump said they were just sitting around doing nothing. No vaccines, no testing centers, no personal protection equipment, no clear message from the White House, food shortages, lost wages, stock market down and Rep. Jim Banks votes no help. Why should he care? He has as a Republican in the 3rd district a 99.6% chance of getting a good paying job with zero accountability to anyone.
Trump knew in December of 2019 there was an outbreak in China. Instead of protecting or notifying us, he went golfing/campaigning and with the help of Fox News and Rep. Jim Banks called it a Democratic hoax, fake news. Now that it has become real, Trump stated on TV he would as the leader of this country take no responsibility.
At the cost of $175,000 a year plus slush money and other benefits, I think we deserve something better than a bromance with Trump from our 3rd district congressman.
Michael P Gillespie
Auburn
