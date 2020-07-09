To the editor:
Alliance Industries would like to thank everyone who donated aluminum cans at our drop off in front of our facility. Because of your generosity, we were able to provide 54 hours job training for people with various disabilities. We currently have 37 employees working assembly and packaging. Some have gone on to other jobs in our community.
If you would like to donate your aluminum cans, please drop off at our facility located at 901 E. Quincy St., Garrett.
Lili Hand
Executive director
Garrett
