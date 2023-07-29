To the Editor:
As a lifelong DeKalb County resident who has worked in our community’s nonprofit sector for nearly a decade, I was shocked to hear that our county commissioners were debating whether to accept up to $1 million to support local public health initiatives. Keep in mind, these are our tax dollars that could simply be reallocated to our county.
So, I attended the commissioners meeting on July 24 to find out why those who are elected to represent our community’s best interests had concerns about receiving more support. Given that Indiana is one of the least healthy states in the nation and DeKalb County is lagging in nearly all public health metrics this is inexplicable. You or someone you love has likely been impacted by at least one of these concerns, such as smoking, drug use, obesity, infant mortality and mental health. I encourage you to read The Star’s July 26 article by Kathryn Bassett regarding this issue. She did an excellent job of capturing the intricacies of that meeting. I want to draw your attention to some of my key takeaways.
First of all, I was concerned by the obvious fear mongering from some of the speakers. At best, their concerns were tied to speculations, at worst they were tied to conspiracy theories. While I think they believe the things they said, I’m not confident their concerns were based in fact.
I also learned that although the commissioners stated that they welcomed public comments, it was clear that Commissioner Bill Hartman had certain audience members he was particularly interested in hearing from, including Ashley Grogg. While she stated she was a nurse and strongly opposed to the funding, she failed to mention she was a Fort Wayne resident. Why would Commissioner Hartman be so eager to have Ashley speak, going so far as to call her to the podium by name and then inviting her to speak a second time? No one else from the audience was allowed to do so. Others who spoke raised concerns about restrictions or “strings attached” to the funding; however, we learned that the county can opt out of the funding at any time, alleviating those concerns.
At the meeting, I noted that those who spoke in favor of receiving funds included a diverse bipartisan mix of county residents who lead, work or volunteer at places such as St. Martin’s Healthcare Clinic, Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools, the DeKalb County Council on Aging and other organizations that serve neighbors in this community. County health officer Dr. Mark Souder and county health nurse Cheryl Lynch both voiced their support. Many others who are actively engaged in supporting community health and wellbeing shared their belief that the county should accept the funding including doctors, lawyers, nonprofit executives and others.
Why are our commissioners still debating this funding? They heard from the people in our community who are literally on the front lines of public health in DeKalb County. People who are working in the field are speaking on behalf of the many in our community who could not attend the meeting. Our County Commissioners meet on Monday mornings limiting the number of citizens who can attend. If our commissioners — our elected representatives — truly represent this community, are they going to vote based on the voices of a few vocal opponents or the people actually working on public health in DeKalb County? What did we elect them to do? I urge you to watch the video of the meeting found on the county’s website and contact your county commissioners to make sure your voice is heard.
Sarah Payne
Auburn
