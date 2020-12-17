To the editor:
Well, here we are again. Noble County has again decided to penalize long-term employees. Apparently, the topic of longevity for employees has been discussed and changed. For those of you that do not know, the county pays longevity at the completion of an employee's five years of service, and each year after that. This is the only compensation difference between a new untrained employee and a trained and experienced long-term employee.
The county has now decided that it will be easier to adjust everyone’s hourly wage each year instead of just issuing a longevity check to their employees once a year on their anniversary date. Not only does this devalue longevity to employees, it appears that many employees will not receive some of the longevity they have already earned.
This may not seem like a big deal to the citizens of Noble County but pay translates into employee retention. I encourage you to contact the sheriff and see how his departments have been doing when it comes to retaining staff and hiring to maintain safe staffing levels.
The commissioners and council rely on the "cloak of darkness" to have their meetings. The council meets the first Monday of the month at 1 p.m., and the commissioners meet the second and fourth Monday of the month at 8 a.m. With most of the citizens of Noble County as well as the employees of Noble County working dayshift hours, it is impossible to be involved or informed of what the council or commissioners are doing. Yes, the county posts the agendas of the council and commissioners on their website, but if anyone looks at them, they are so vague that it is impossible to know what exactly they will be discussing. And even if someone knew what was to be discussed, they would need to take a day off work to be heard on the subject.
Noble County used to post minutes from the commissioners’ meetings on their website which would at least give you an idea of what they actually discussed at their meetings; however, this has not been updated since June 24, 2019.
Jeremy Walters
Kendallville
