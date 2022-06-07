To the editor:
Have you ever wondered how Hitler’s government was able to conduct a massive holocaust murdering 10 million people?
Many Germans claimed they knew nothing about the extermination program.
I suspect their “blindness” was related to their pocketbook. Economic prosperity has a way of averting eyes from inconvenient truths.
I believe many Americans are similar in regards to abortion.
When our generation faces God in the judgment, will we be asked, why did you turn blind eyes toward the murder of 63-plus million unborn children?
We know it is happening, but some of us won’t stand against it. Are we similar to Germans who saw nothing?
Maybe abortion is overlooked because many Americans are godless materialists. Materialists largely deny the personhood of the unborn prior to a certain point of development.
Maybe abortion is overlooked because some fear militant Democrats, like the woke mob.
It is true they exercise demonic wrath upon their opponents.
Antifa and woke members are well-represented amongst deathscorts ushering women into abortion clinics. They are not shy about employing threats and violence against opponents, including protesters, judges and politicians.
Maybe abortion is overlooked because some Americans hold unmerited historical loyalties toward the Democrat party.
I am very disappointed with professing Christians from my own Appalachian background. Older Appalachians sometimes turn blind eyes to the Democrat party promotion of abortion, unbiblical sexual practices and indoctrination of schoolchildren into the woke worldview, including gender ideology.
Democrat politicians position themselves as defenders of the poor. Maybe that is why some Appalachians are loyal to them. Are they willing to support a party approving of these abominable practices, in hope that a bone will be tossed to the poor?
Shouldn’t faith be reflected in voting practices?
Are they aware the ordinary taxpayer funds these social programs, either directly or indirectly, through increased taxation, inflation and accumulation of national debt?
Proposed programs include funding and promoting abortion, both nationally and internationally.
The national debt is already $30.5 trillion. This is $91,000 per citizen, $242,000 per taxpayer (see usdebtclock.org for a running total).
Appalachians should realize for every dollar the Democrat places in the right hand of the poor, he snatches nine dollars from the left hand. The difference goes to their political allies, funding wasteful partisan programs.
Many Appalachians are already red-pilled, and realize Democrats are no longer the party of the poor. They vote accordingly. However, a sizeable block turns a blind eye to Democrat wickedness.
Maybe abortion is overlooked because murdering the unborn is expedient for national economic reasons. U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, claims abortion is good for the economy. Conscientious mothers raising children interrupts the labor supply.
I urge Biblical believers to vote in light of their faith profession. Don’t support the Biden administration and the woke agenda.
Additionally, I strongly disagree with a recent letter to the editor indicating Christian government authorities should not reason from a Christian worldview and should keep their faith private, due to separation of church and state.
Secular woke authorities employ their worldview, based on unproveable presuppositions. Previous legal arguments regarding abortion center upon arbitrary, secular, materialist measures of personhood based on stages of development.
It is hypocritical to expect Christian government authorities to refrain from expressing their worldview, while secularists employ their own faulty worldview.
Separation of church and state means there can be no specific state church. It does not mean Christian governmental authorities are prohibited from reasoning based on a Biblical worldview. It was not the intention of the founders to exclude Christians from expressing the Biblical worldview in classrooms, legislatures or courts.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
