To the Editor:
I’ve been thinking a lot lately about how fortunate I was to be a part of the EN Theatre from 1972-1976 as a student and now, thanks to all of the anniversary shows, I feel I am still afforded the opportunity to be a part of this 55-year tradition.
I have been a theater teacher, a parent helper for theater programs, an artist in residence, a community theater director and a semi-professional designer in a theater. All of those experiences pale in comparison to the programs and traditions EN has nurtured under the tutelage of Craig Munk and now through the enthusiastic direction of Josh Ogle.
If one has never participated in theater, one has a tendency to underestimate the value of a strong theater program. From developing stage presence that can translate to success in one’s employment, to understanding the fine art of set construction which can provide vision when tackling home projects as well as the mental gymnastics learned through improvisation allowing one to develop the skill of thinking on one’s feet, theater utilizes all of the disciplines one hopes to teach our youth in an engaging way.
Then there is the confidence one gains, the partnership one feels, the teamwork that is developed, the audition experience that one carries throughout life. These are all parts of what one learns participating in a theater program. If nurtured and promoted correctly, it can be a crucially important cornerstone for a school and its community. EN has had that special sauce for 55 years.
Let’s hope that everyone understands what an incredible institution EN Theatre has been and will continue to be for years to come by giving the proper support to Josh Ogle.
Teddi Hulett Dunham
Tarpon Springs, Florida
