The pandemic’s mental, emotional and educational toll has been greatest on kids, parents and educators.
Because of disruptions in education, learning loss is widespread. But, fortunately, during most of the pandemic, we in northeast Indiana have had more in-person learning than many parts of the nation.
According to the Indiana Youth Institute, early data from national testing organizations shows, on average, a 5-10 percentile drop in math scores for children in the critical third through eighth grades. Drops are particularly notable in the scores of Black and Hispanic students and students attending high-poverty schools, another disproportionate impact of the pandemic on poor and non-white communities.
McKinsey & Co. has released a study that projected estimated learning losses and provided suggestions to address the students most impacted. Specifically looking at learning in math, McKinsey estimated that white students lost three months of academic growth while students of color lost three to five months. Suggested activities to address the learning loss, and expanding opportunity gaps, included: scaling high-intensity tutoring; creating small group academies over school breaks; protecting the neediest school districts from spending cuts; adding academics into summer camp activities; and touching base with missing students and their families weekly beyond virtual media, including in-person home visits and/or food or supply deliveries.
Tami Silverman, president and CEO of the Indiana Youth Institute, is following House Bill 1008 to establish the Student Learning Recovery Grant program and fund. It appropriates $150 million for the fund and establishes requirements for the program, she said. In order to receive a grant, eligible entities will be required to develop and submit a student learning acceleration plan such as more summer learning.
The bill, which has no strong opposition, would take effect immediately.
In addition, COVID-related challenges such as poverty, hunger and social and emotional issues must be addressed.
“If kids don’t feel safe and well supported they can’t learn,” says Silverman. “A lot of the federal relief funding to states that is designated for education will be used to address the learning loss. I have not seen it specifically addressing emotional/behavioral issues but there is latitude for states to decide.”
“Do we have all the answers yet? Will COVID relief solve everything? No,” says Silverman. “It will take us a while to figure out the impact and bring effective solutions. There are no quick fixes. We need to be persistent as well as patient.”
The pandemic has elevated levels of anxiety and depression among students that had these illnesses before the outbreak. Silverman says that research in the journal Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health also reported that new and/or different fears and behavioral health illnesses have emerged for many of our children and youth.
“As schools and activities resume, we need to acknowledge the lasting impact that stress, uncertainty, loss and fear can have,” she emphasizes.
Our kids need the connections found not only in school but also in sports, after school programs, and other activities that were scaled back or halted due to health concerns, Silverman says. “Summer programs can be a fantastic way to transition back into group interactions. Camps, academies, and out-of-school programs offer learning and developmental growth delivered through fun and engaging models. Playworks, a nonprofit that promotes child development through play activities, recently published practical ways to keep kids active — and socially and emotionally healthy — this summer. Suggestions and resources can be found at playworks.org/indiana.”
During these challenging times, we applaud the tremendous efforts by teachers, counselors, administrators and everyone working in schools. “They have adjusted to new schedules, new technologies, and often complicated new safety requirements,” Silverman says. “It is not surprising that many educators are feeling stressed and burnt out.”
It will be several years before we fully understand the pandemic’s wide-ranging impact.
However, at the national, state and local level it is encouraging to see investments helping to pave pathways to recovery. Positive action can and should be conceived and carried out in diverse ways. Not to be overlooked are impressive investments of time and talent at the local level.
We have the potential to come out stronger than we were before.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Dave Kurtz, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
