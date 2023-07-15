90 years ago
• The band lot in Kendallville at the corner of William and Orchard streets was placed in readiness for the season’s opening band concert, to be given at 8:30 p.m., by the community band. The band pavilion was recently given a new coat of paint and the damaged benches on the lot were repaired. An attractive program has been arranged for the opening concert and a large crowd is expected.
