To the editor:
Those electric powered vehicles look so great on TV ads, don't they? Shiny, driven by folks smiling, children relaxing all buckled up gazing wistfully out a window at the beautiful landscape. Why, they even show some of those EV's transferring power from their batteries to power the home! How secure that must make them feel. A never ending source of power, environmentally friendly. What more could we ask for?
So, reader, what do you really know of that battery powered vehicle? First thought, it runs off a battery. Second thought, it does not pollute. Third thought, it does not harm mother earth. And last, it is Green. All good things, right?
So, let us take a closer look at that battery. A battery is nothing more than Energy Storage System. That is important because a battery does not make electricity, it just stores electricity produced elsewhere primarily by coal, uranium, natural gas-powered plants or diesel-fueled generators. So, to say an EV is a zero emission vehicle is not at all valid. Also, since 40 percent of the electricity generated in the United States is from coal-fired plants, it then follows that 40 percent of EVs on the road are coal fired. Right?
Einstein's formula, E=MC², tells us it takes the same amount of energy to move a 5,000 pound gasoline driven vehicle as it does an electric vehicle. The only question is what produces the power? It does not come from a battery, as it is only the storage device, much the same as a gasoline tank in a car. The tank is the storage device for the power: gasoline or diesel fuel.
So, reader what else do we know about this EV battery? Let's go there. It weighs about 1,000 pounds. It contains 25 pounds of lithium, 60 pounds of nickel, 44 pounds of manganese, 30 pounds of cobalt, 200 pounds of copper, and 400 pounds of aluminum, steel, and plastic. Inside it is 6,831 individual lithium-ion cells.
It is important to note that all these toxic components come from mining. For instance, to manufacture one EV battery you have to process 25,000 pounds of brine for the lithium, 30,000 pounds of ore for the cobalt, 5,000 pounds of ore for the nickel, and 25,000 pounds of ore for the copper. All told, you have to dig up 500,000 pounds of the earth's crust for just = one = battery.
For you EVers concerned about the plight of children, consider this: 68 percent of the world's cobalt comes from the Congo. It is mined primarily by hand by children. The mines have no pollution controls and they employ children who die from handling this toxic material, not to mention deaths caused by cave-ins. Should these dead kids be factored into the cost of driving a shiny new Electric Vehicle? Oh, and by the way, it has yet to be determined how to re-cycle these 1,000 pound batteries.
There may be a place for this technology, but we all must look beyond the myth of zero emissions. In our current world, data, and its manipulation can be a cause for better, or worse. In the case of EVs, solar arrays and windmills there is no case for them as relating to the greater good.
So, reader, are those flashy TV ads I mentioned at the outset just plain good advertising, or propaganda? The only thing about a Green EV is perhaps its paint job.
Dave Cooper
Churubusco
