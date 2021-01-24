We are pleased to learn of the new partnership between Angola-based Trine University and Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Noble County.
As we reported last week, employees and volunteers at Black Pine, an accredited multi-species sanctuary, will enjoy a wider range of professional development and educational opportunities at Trine University as the result of a new relationship between the two organizations.
Trine University will offer Black Pine enhanced opportunities to recruit Trine students for internships, open positions and volunteer opportunities. Black Pine also will have the opportunity to share information regarding responsible animal care and access to a broader range of community activities with student organizations, athletics and Trine events.
“A key pillar of our mission is education, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to offer further educational opportunities to our staff and volunteers.” said Letrecia “Trish” Nichols, Black Pine’s executive director. “Trine’s educational resources are a huge boost to a small agency such as Black Pine.”
“During these challenging and ever-changing times, we can all succeed when we partner together to share the resources we have to offer,” said Julie Goodwin, Trine’s director of corporate partnerships. “Trine University provides many services to companies and organizations, large or small, and forming a partnership with Trine is free. Our hope is that these partnerships will serve the needs of organizations, increase educational opportunities for community members and provide additional opportunities for Trine students to work and volunteer throughout northeast Indiana. We also hope that by benefiting local businesses and charitable organizations, these partnerships will enhance the quality of place and quality of life in the region for many years to come.”
Through the partnership, Black Pine will create customized courses. Employees and volunteers also will receive additional support in obtaining access to educational grants and scholarships, thereby reducing their education expenses.
Black Pine employees and volunteers will be eligible for up to 90 credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree program, including their on-the-job training experience. Fewer courses will be needed to complete a degree, reducing financial impact, and speeding graduation. In addition, students will have the opportunity to earn graduate credits while working on a bachelor’s degree through TrineOnline’s combined degree programs.
Black Pine was established to provide refuge to displaced, captive-raised exotic animals for the rest of their lives and to educate people about responsible animal care and conservation.
Nestled on 18 acres near Albion, Black Pine is the forever home to more than 100 captive raised exotic and wild animals. The sanctuary offers paved trails that meander through a wooded area. More information is online at bpsanctuary.org
Trine has similar partnerships with Bowen Center and BrightStar Care. More information is online at trine.edu/news/2020/bowen.aspx and also trine.edu/news/2021/brightstar.aspx
Another institution of higher learning with strong connections to Noble County is Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College.
The 1,189-acre nature plant and animal sanctuary located near Wolf Lake provides environmental education and partnership opportunities for learners of all ages.
For more information visit goshen.edu/merrylea/about-collegiate-programs
We are grateful for northeast Indiana’s numerous meaningful, mutually beneficial education/community partnerships.
They are an important factor regarding the strength and resiliency for which we are known.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board.
