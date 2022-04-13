To the editor:
Join a meeting to read a review of books written by Steven Pinker and by Bill Gates, and edited by Paul Hawken, at Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, Angola, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 16.
For the health of our ecosystem, there is much good news. We had and have the people and tools to tackle past and future changes. We can thank and support STEM — science, technology, engineering, mathematics — for our present and our future progress. Ocean absorption of both heat and carbon dioxide grant us time for those changes. The climate warming is reversible and predictable. The global economy is rapidly replacing fossil fuels with electrical generation by solar voltaics and windmills. The Green Revolution in agriculture continues to eliminates global starvation except during drought, flood and war.
Views of the current moment: Chaotic weather (rain, sunshine, droughts and floods) is uncontrollable. We can retard, capture flooding and store it for droughts. Green Revolution benefits greatly from deep fertile top soils (but reduces the depth). Green Revolution requires fertilizer which is presently made from methane. Our present taxes are purchasing a profound renewal of top soils and the replacement of massive lost soil storage of CO2. Collapse of ocean fisheries such as Pacific Salmon, Atlantic Cod, and Orange Roughy is an international crime against the world's ocean, in violation of international agreements and deserves attention. While submarines sunk ships, the ocean populations of fish exploded from 1939 to 1945. International Peace and the unrestrained competitive pursuit of fish ended the myth of “God's bounty of the sea.”
Progress to date: There is many thousands of years of growing progress in solutions of problems of millennia of war, murder, hunger, slavery, medicine, transportation, agriculture, disease, parasites, housing, clean water. Windmills and photovoltaic solar installations are going well, and with existing hydroelectric, 70% of our U.S. energy needs shall be easily and timely met. The last 30% is a hard question. The last 30% is projected to grow substantially with an increase of more people. The present safe solutions are 2nd generation nuclear, but are not competitive, 4th generation is not funded. “Of the seventy million people who died in major 20th century famines, 80 percent were victims of Communist regime's forced collectivization, punitive confiscations, and totalitarian central planning”; increasingly replaced by economic freedom. Mao's death in 1976 resulted in measured reduction in global poverty.
Federal agenda:
Hard — Steel manufacture, cement manufacture, unified robust national electric transmission grid
Unlikely — nuclear fusion of hydrogen and boron, direct air carbon capture, adequate nuclear generation, fair taxes, an end to paralyzing political divide
This a fight for your better planet, your Constitution, your country, your children and yourselves. Vote.
Free: Reading of Book Report of Enlighten Now — 9-11 a.m. Saturday
$5 — Book Report of Enlighten Now
$20 ($25 large print) — Enlighten Now, The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism and Progress by Steven Pinker.
I am a retired engineer. Contact me at 260 665-6158 or donmasonlspe@yahoo.com.
Donald Mason Jr.
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.