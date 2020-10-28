To the editor:
I appreciate the local candidates who have made themselves accessible to the community during their campaigns. It allows citizens the opportunity to make an informed decision at the polls. Many candidates have utilized Facebook pages to share their platforms and engage the DeKalb electorate.
I’m unaware of events or opportunities I could have attended or viewed online to learn about Todd Sanderson’s platform for DeKalb County Commissioner other than his Facebook page. His page has one video and a few posts. I was able to find a video on the DeKalb County GOP Facebook page from several months ago in which Todd shared information before the primary election. One particular comment stood out regarding the need for continuity of officials in office and the importance of staying at least two or three terms. “It would take a full term to really figure out what’s going on.” Todd also stated he had been to a few commissioner’s meetings and “that’s probably not enough.”
It makes sense to me if you’re running for a position in which your decisions impact thousands of DeKalb residents, you would make it a priority to attend the meetings to educate yourself so it doesn’t take four years to figure it out.
I have serious concerns about Mr. Sanderson’s personal Facebook posts a few months ago regarding COVID-19. Many posts referred to the virus as a “scam” and he stated we need to be vocal with our elected officials and demand that the government open up 100% immediately. “Are you listening governor?” “How about our reps and senators?” “Grow some courage or borrow some from me if you don’t have enough!” In light of DeKalb county’s escalating COVID cases, the proof is the virus is not a “scam” and will not be going away soon. Also, Todd’s reaction to the peaceful protest in Auburn spread unnecessary alarm and fear in our community.
I will be voting for Kevin Heller for DeKalb County Commissioner. He is a voice of reason and has engaged the community by listening to their concerns. Kevin is learning about the role/process of being a commissioner by attending the meetings. He plans to keep citizens informed and engaged through meeting recaps on his commissioner Facebook page. Kevin realizes the impact COVID is having on our community and will safely navigate us through these uncertain times.
With Kevin Heller as DeKalb County Commissioner, your voice will be heard — because he asked and listened.
Mary Hohler
Auburn
