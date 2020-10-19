To the editor:
As we enter upon the general election cycle, set against the backdrop of an ongoing pandemic and a weakened economy in which millions of Americans, including many Hoosiers, remain unemployed, Republicans, including Congressman Banks spurred on by President Trump and potentially aided by a pending Supreme Court ruling are feverishly planning the total demise of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Such an effort, if ultimately successful, would result in more than 20 million Americans losing their health care. And, to make matters only worse, President Trump’s administration, along with congressmen like Banks has displayed no vision nor shown the political will to develop an effective, comprehensive alternative health care plan.
Yet, as we engage in this election, this is a political story that does not have to have such a narrow and dark narrative nor the voice of health care discussion in this Congressional district carried forth by a Trump sycophant.
Voters here in the 3rd Congressional district have a clear and distinct alternative choice to voting for Jim Banks in the candidacy of Chip Coldiron, who has both personal experience with a special needs child in dealing with the complexities of our health care system and has worked in the administration of health care programs in our state.
Through these experiences, he has learned of and expressed the desire to work towards further reforms of our health care system beyond the current state of ACA. Unlike his opponent, Mr. Banks, Chip Coldiron recognizes the need for a collaborative effort to revise ACA, repairing its flaws and its deficiencies rather than carrying out a partisan wanton total eradication of the program.
Encompassing a public health option, allowing for choice within the framework of a revised ACA, expanding sign up periods, while keeping such a key element as maintaining pre-existing condition coverage, the aim of such efforts will be directed towards producing greater access to affordable, accountable high quality health care for which ultimately universal coverage can be attained
The path begins on Nov. 3, 2020, with the presence of Chip Coldiron’s name on the ballot here in the 3rd Congressional district. It will be a challenging path and Chip would I am certain be among the first and strongest of voices to acknowledge the difficulties in tackling the complexity of reforming health care in this country. Yet, I am equally certain that he would serve in an effective and strong manner to demonstrate the worth of attaining such a vital goal, even as his opponent will not in all likelihood be enjoined to partake in the endeavor, at least full heartedly as Chip.
Four years ago, candidate Trump furtively pleaded with voters, saying “what have you got to lose” in voting for him and other Republican candidates. As this election looms, and Republican intentions with ending ACA coverage become increasingly clear, the loss emerges from the fog of this campaign.
So as my fellow Hoosiers go to the polls this fall consider now what we might gain in casting a ballot for a new, fresh face in the 3rd district Congressional race — Chip Coldiron for Congress.
Kevin Krajewski
Fort Wayne
