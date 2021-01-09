To the editor:
After nearly 25 years of being subscribers to The Star, my husband and I have made the decision to cancel our subscription. Our concerns have been growing over time; but this morning I finally said, “Let’s cancel it.”
My decision came after reading Steve Garbacz’s article about Senator Todd Young in which Steve said, “Trump and Republicans have alleged, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud and voting irregularities invalidated the results from multiple swing states that Trump lost narrowly in the 2020 election.” If he had not used the two words “without evidence,” I would probably still be a subscriber.
I do not expect or want Steve to defend one side over the other, but “without evidence” is simply not true. It is dismissive, misleading, and lazy reporting of extremely important events in our country.
We are living in a difficult, divisive, dangerous time in which we are in great need of journalists who will investigate and report all sides of a story without making value judgments. They are exceedingly hard to find. I do not want to spend my money or my time on those who won’t do it. I can find the obituaries and announcements of upcoming local events some other way.
Marlene Jessup
Waterloo
