25 years ago
• The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum received an $11,000 grant from the American Automotive Heritage Foundation to help fund the expansion and accessibility of the 24-year-old museum’s archives program. Classic car museum director Robert Sbarge said the grant inevitably benefits researchers, restorers, students and writers from all over the world. The grant, in part, provides for digital imaging copy services and up-to-date computer hardware and software in the archives department. The museum’s large literature collection of rare photographs, sales catalogs, engineering drawings, books, periodicals and technical date is open throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.