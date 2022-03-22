To the editor:
The 3rd Annual Kimmell House Inn Artisan Market will be June 11.
Kimmell House Inn is located at 1397 US 33, Kimmell, IN 46760. The market will host more than 30 creative artisans. Guests are encouraged to support our local small businesses from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.!
The Kimmell House Inn is a family owned B&B right in the heart of beautiful Noble County! Come see our slice of paradise! Rejuvenate, relax, relish and remember!
To learn more about the 3rd Annual Artisan Market, please contact Dean and Deb Stoops at kimmellhouseinn@gmail.com or call 260- 635-2193.
Deb Stoops
Kimmell
