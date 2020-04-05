90 years ago
• A large Army Ford airplane passed over Kendallville at nine o’clock this morning southbound. Apparently lost in the early spring snowstorm, the pilot barely skimmed over the tops of the store buildings. The plane was one of the first pursuit planes that left Selfridge Field at Mt. Clemens, Michigan, for Sacramento, California. The plane landed at the Paul Baer field in Fort Wayne at 10 o’clock, forced down by the snowstorm.
