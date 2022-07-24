90 years ago
• Robert Klinkenberg of the Klinkenberg drug store in Kendallville, is in a quandary. He received over a week ago a baby alligator measuring about a foot in length and the reptile refuses to eat. In fact, he hasn’t eaten a bit since he left his happy home in St. Petersburg, Florida. Robert has conceived a new idea, however, in an effort to break the hunger strike. He plans to get the alligator mad, and as he opens his mouth, force a morsel of beef down his throat. If the procedure does not prove satisfactory, it will just be a case where Mr. Alligator will die from starvation.
