A wake up call to the railroad
To the editor:
I hope that the train derailment is investigated by FRA (U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration). The last thing we need is derailment of one of the petroleum trains. A wake up call to the railroad!
Additionally, is the railroad going to repair the county road 46A they have had closed for a week? I noticed the rails are open!
Scott Seiler
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.