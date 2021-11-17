To the editor:
The N.R.A. is being sued for illegally using shell corporations to funnel money ($35 million) to Trumplican candidates in 2016 and 2018 to hide it from the FEC. In 2016 and 2018 my congressman received $66,593 and $70,500 from the N.R.A. and other PACs who received money from the N.R.A.
While I support the 2nd amendment, I don't support the buying of elections by any political group. This lawsuit will reveal which Trumplicans received these illegal funds.
I bring this up for the fact that even before the 2020 election the Trumplicans were trying to buy the election. On Jan. 2, Trump called the Georgia secretary of the state and in his own words threatened the secretary to find Trump 11,780 more votes. On Jan 5, Trump was pressuring Pence to overturn the election results. While this was going on, pardoned thief Steve Bannon and Trump's army were planning the attack at the "Willard Hotel warm room," blocks from the White House.
I bring this up for the fact that Jim Banks violated his oath of office by voting to allow this traitor (Bannon) to defy a congressional subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 committee. Our country was attacked from the "war room" by domestic terrorists and this was covered in Banks' oath of office.
I bring this up because of the fact that while Jim Banks is not on the Jan. 6 committee, co-chair of the committee Republican Liz Cheney entered into the record on the same day Banks failed his oath of office, revealing documents about Banks. Not only is he obstructing the investigation, he is falsifying documents claiming to be the ranking Republican committee member of a committee he calls a sham and was removed from because of his relationship with Bannon and others who tried to overthrow our government.
Jim Banks now is abandoning his "party of the working class" for the "party of the parents" message. Hard to find common ground with people you don't know anything about. I thought working people were parents too.
I bring this up because of the fact that Banks can't be for the working class or parents when all he has done is exploit them and risk their lives for his own personal and political gain.
Banks voted to add nearly $2 trillion to our debt to help out billionaires and voted no to helping "the parents." Banks voted against extended unemployment checks, stimulus checks, rent/mortgage protection and food programs, all during a pandemic. Now he wants to turn parent against parent with lies and partial or misleading propaganda.
We now have an infrastructure law that will start removing lead pipes and lead from our drinking water and create jobs; Banks voted against that as well. Hopefully soon we will have another bill signed into law which will help with child care costs, lower prescription medication costs, lower insurance cost and investments in our children's education. Will Banks support the parents? Banks record of helping families in need is non-existent.
During the Jan. 6th attack on the United States, all of Congress and the vice president were running for their lives. One man was not, instead he was watching TV while we were being attacked. Why wasn't Trump taken to a secure location as well?
I bring this up, Tucker, because of the fact the terrorist attack on our country was planned and Trump didn't run and hide because he is the leader of the traitors and was in no danger.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
