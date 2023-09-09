Don't ban books Sep 9, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:I'm making this short and sweet. The good guys don't ban books.Tara FrankKendallville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Don't be afraid to discuss discipline Norman Rockwell comes to Butler Julia Fox reveals how much of her relationship with Kanye West will make it into her memoir Why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose - revealed! Britney Spears: 'I'm single as f***!' Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas claims Joe Jonas asked her for nude pictures Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences reduced. Adele reveals what she had hoped to be before finding fame Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngola declines INDOT requestMan, 21, allegedly has sex with girl, 15, in AngolaMan sentenced for corrupt business influenceLooking forward by looking backJason LingoDeKalb to Host 'Homecoming for a Cause'Classics on paradeBernard, Rokita opt against appeal in licensing caseTruth about COVID-19 has come to lightBoater allegedly strikes teen on paddle board Images Videos CommentedMarijuana also alters driving capabilities (2)Wilder receives Changemaker Award (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Don't be afraid to discuss discipline Norman Rockwell comes to Butler Julia Fox reveals how much of her relationship with Kanye West will make it into her memoir Why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose - revealed! Britney Spears: 'I'm single as f***!' Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas claims Joe Jonas asked her for nude pictures Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences reduced. Adele reveals what she had hoped to be before finding fame
