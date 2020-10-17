To the editor:
Before you go to the polls to vote, please take a minute to check out "Kevin Heller for DeKalb County Commissioner" on his Facebook page. Do you know what a county commissioner does and can do? Kevin explains his take on many of the issues of today.
If you want someone who will be fiscally responsible for your tax dollars, will make it his mission to find the best answers/solutions and speak for the people ... then be sure to vote Kevin Heller for County Commissioner.
Peggy Souder
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.