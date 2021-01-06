To the editor:
With the political climate the way it is, I would like to pen an open letter to both Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young. I have put forth numerous letters to both in regards to their stance on not standing for the president of their own party, in not standing up for election integrity, in approving massive amount of monies for foreign countries and ignoring their own country in the process.
You keep hearing contact your elected officials when you have questions, angry in how this country is being led but for some reason they don't feel it is in their description to answer to their constituents. I will applaud Rep. Jim Banks in his reaching out to Indiana voters, asking them to take a poll on the objection to the electoral counts. As far as the other two I will hope when they are up for re-election there will be some reliable, patriotic people opposing them in the primaries because I will be voting for them to remove these two who seem to be more self serving to themselves than to the citizens of Indiana.
David LaMotte
Kendallville
