To the editor:
When anyone asks, I am proud to say that I am a teacher who has taught within the DeKalb County Community United School District for the last 11 years. During that time, I have found the school board to be supportive in so many ways. As a group of individuals working together with a common purpose, they have continually put the children of our district first. Their communication with our central office administrators and school staff is clear and united, and they are committed to serving as a bridge between the community and the school.
There is no doubt that our school board values our students — and Heather Krebs’ leadership has exemplified this time and time again. Aside from the hours of meetings where she listens intently to the presentations and concerns of students, staff, administrators and the community, she is regularly spotted at various sporting events, performances, shows, and awards ceremonies at all of the school levels: elementary, middle, and high. She has also been present within our schools’ day-to-day operations — and whatever the reason for her presence, she is always supporting our students. I can remember a time when she walked through a newly renovated part of our building with a community group during the school day. Students were leading the tour and answering their questions. After the tour was over, one of the 8th graders commented on how he was amazed that all of those adults really wanted to hear what he had to say about the Fusion wing of our building and how project-based learning worked within the area. For an early teen, that made a big impression — he felt that his ideas and voice were valued.
Under Heather Krebs’s leadership, the school board has also continued to foster the collegial relationships our district is so lucky to hold. (So many districts around the state are not this lucky.) Our school board, especially Heather Krebs, listens to teachers, community members, and administrators in order to understand not to argue. They work as a cohesive unit and do not have their own individual agendas — they arduously listen to all of the sides before making a decision that will ultimately be in the best interest of our students and staff.
Most recently, Heather’s leadership as our district maneuvered through a pandemic has only served to further illustrate her strengths. Both as a teacher and as a parent of a student in the district, I have appreciated the calm response, the big-picture thinking, and the transparency as the board and administrators formulated a plan with the health department. I am also confident Heather is leading the board toward reflection of the decisions made —because that is what they have always done: made sure every decision was the best for our students both before and after implementation.
Our DeKalb Central school board is just one reason I am proud to teach for DeKalb Central, but it is one that truly matters.
Amy Norton
DeKalb Middle School
