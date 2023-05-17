To the Editor:
Noble County and Northeast Indiana is losing a great journalist with the departure of Steve Garbacz. I feel like I've learned a little about journalism over the years. I began working for my late father-in-law, Bob Gagen, back in 1984. He cared deeply about providing a high quality product. Bob spent his lifetime reading and writing and subscribed to the very best of the best publications for inspiration to help make "his" newspaper the best it could possibly be. He taught me a great deal and inspired me to pay attention to newspapers.
Journalism rubs off on people. My husband, Dan, also worked for his dad before taking a job at the News Sun. He worked there for more than a decade and helped bring a high quality, full-color product to readers.
Dan's sister, Sarah, and her late husband and journalist, Dave Knopp, also worked at the News Sun. My cousin, Ingrid, was also a reporter and contributor there.
While I may not be a professional journalist, I think I share an appreciation with many for what quality writing and professional editorial content is, and I will greatly miss Steve's notable talents. I will miss his obvious enthusiasm for economic development, his understanding of government finance, and his wisdom and appreciation for those in our community who sincerely try to "get it right" in their work, too. He has been a great advocate for Noble County.
I am really sorry to see Steve go. He has set the bar really high and I hope more than anything that it stays up there. I wish he and his family well as they transition into their next chapter. I also wish nothing but the best to the editorial team he leaves behind. Thank you, Steve, for enlightening us all over the past eight years.
Lori Gagen
Albion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.