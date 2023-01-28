Overhead surveillance cameras connected to the police department may be installed in the Kendallville downtown business district. The Redevelopment Commission is considering a proposal to install at lease two programmable cameras on light poles at a total cost of $10,000 to $15,000. Interest in a crime prevention security camera system arose following vandalism to Main Street buildings last summer and Christmas lights and decorations two years ago, according to Ken Stark, commission chairman.

