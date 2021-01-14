To the editor:
If the election process is rigged, then why is only the presidential election process under scrutiny? Did the people not vote to put Jim banks in his position? If so, then why do we not contest the legitimacy of his election results?
Why did the Republican party wait until a Republican lost the presidential election to contest the results? Would it of not been more appropriate and honorable to win an election and then use your newly won office to then fix/replace/refine the election process?
Codey Ross
Butler
