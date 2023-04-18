To the Editor:
After many years of the free massages provided in the Kroger Plaza lot, it sounds as if they may be gone. With signs of a re-pave coming soon, we will need to look elsewhere. We lost those last year with the 7th St smooth-out, now this! That exercise of dodging potholes was an interesting challenge.
Ah well, it may have been worth the experience and the wait. However, the vehicle suspension systems may remain bruised for some time.
Ken Workman
Auburn
