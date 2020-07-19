To the editor:
We received a letter from the transportation director (Gary Puckett, MSD of Steuben County) about East Allen County being involved with the transportation of students to Indianapolis.
We do not approve of this with the COVID-19 being such a high count in Allen County. This does not appear to be the safest way to transport the children. East Allen isn't in our school district, so why would they even be an option?
We feel one bus, van there, one home. When the Fremont School district transported the kids, it was one vehicle and the kids arrived home an hour earlier than when involving another district.
As stated prior, we do not approve of having another district involved in the transportation to Indianapolis. The school district keeps saying they want what is safest for the kids. This isn't the safest. The kids are transported on Sunday, stay until Friday, then arrive home between 6-7 p.m. depending on traffic.
We are not happy with the transportation at this time. Our daughter is deaf and has special needs; changing buses means losing or forgetting items from one bus to another. We just want safe transportation to and from school for the kids.
Kathy King
Pleasant Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.