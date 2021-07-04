To the editor:
Thanks for the Frank Lloyd Wright feature, June 27, a fun read. It reminded me of my FLW story. In the mid 1980s, I lived in Oak Park, Illinois, at 216 Forest Ave. That is the street where his home and several other homes he designed were built.
One of those was the house just to the south of the stately Victorian home where I rented. Our driveway was narrow with the other side being the Wright home. I always held my breath backing out, fearing hitting the priceless home. But made it three years with nary even a scratch.
The best view of the Frank W. Thomas, 210 Forest Ave., was to stand in front of the home I lived in. My room was to the front so during the summer I would hear tours in many languages describe the home.
Tourists were distracted by my landlady’s roses during their prime blooming time.
One December night I heard carolers singing and stepped outside to find them standing on our sidewalk, singing to the home next door. I listened, then mentioned, "Do you know that the current residents of that home are Jewish?” They said, "Yes, we do, but we are from the Frank Lloyd Wright home and studio up the street and are caroling to the homes we like.” I asked if I could join them and they said “Yes.”
So I bundled up and we went on around the block, stopping at the special homes to sing a carol or two. Then we went back to the studio for refreshments and I got a free tour, something I had wanted to do but I had not been just up the street yet. It was a win-win for me: singing, tour and food. The volunteers at the home had to listen to my off-key singing. But they did not seem to mind.
Kevin Kimpel
Butler
