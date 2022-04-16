To the editor:
I am Roger Powers, chief deputy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. I am writing in response to letters of former employees and the attacks they have made on our current administration and this department.
Let me start off by saying that this administration has set the highest standards for all of our employees because the citizens of DeKalb County deserve nothing less. Our officers put their lives on the line everyday and to ensure their safety and the safety of our citizens, they must be highly trained and disciplined. To this end, we have increased the standards set by previous administrations. We hold all our staff accountable, and we expect everyone to perform their duties to the best of their abilities. While most have been able to surpass our expectations, a few have elected to leave the department.
You may have read articles over the past few weeks making claims against this department or against Sheriff Cserep. They claim we have low morale and that many good staff members have left. While it is true that some individuals that could not achieve our standards have left, those that remain are among some of the best in the state. I am proud of the work our current staff is doing and the steps they have taken to improve themselves to better serve this community.
Over the past three years, this department has made some significant changes to better serve this community. We have aggressively gone after drugs through increasing our number of K-9 officers as well as building a drug task force that works with the sheriff’s departments in our surrounding counties. We have taken care of our officers through increasing their pay and improving their retirement benefits. By not allowing any escapes of our inmates, we have ensured the safety of this community. We have had no controversial situations with any of our current staff members and have ensured that the tax dollars that are given to us are properly accounted for and utilized. With this, we have received 100% accountability with the state board of accounts. This department is vastly better than it was when we took office and we are now in the process of expanding our services and adjusting our deputies' schedules through bringing on additional staff members.
Through increases in efficiency in the department, we have also been able to return unused funds to the county budget every single year. Simultaneously, this department has increased our commissary fund from $60,000 when we began to our current level at nearly $170,000. Our plan is to utilize these funds to build a shooting range to not only train our officers, but the citizens of DeKalb County. Finally, we have increased our presence throughout the county by having our officers on the streets and making our vehicles highly visible.
Today this department is running efficiently, taking drugs off the streets, protecting our citizens and ensuring that our criminals remain in custody. I am very proud of the work this department has done and the trust we have built in the community. As voters, I hope that you recognize comments being made are from past employees or from individuals that may not meet the standards set for this department. If you ever have questions or concerns, please contact me or Sheriff Cserep.
Roger Powers
Chief Deputy DeKalb County Sheriffs Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.